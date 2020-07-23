Punjab announces fresh penalties for violating COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19 patients violating home isolation instructions in Punjab will have to shell out ₹5,000 as fine, as per the new guidelines announced on Thursday by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Chief Minister also announced imposition of ₹5,000 as fine for owners of restaurants and commercial eateries violating social distancing norms, to ensure that people do not defy the restrictions put in place to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, violation of social distancing norms and social gatherings with people more than the permitted strength will lead to a penalty amounting to ₹10,000, said Mr. Singh at a video conference meeting called to review the situation and preparedness in the State.

The penalties announced are in addition to those announced earlier in May for not wearing a mask in public places (₹500), violation of home quarantine instructions (₹200) and spitting at public places (₹500). Under the existing guidelines, shops and commercial places are liable to pay ₹2,000 for violation of social distancing norms, while for buses and cars, such violations will be fined at ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively; in case of auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, the fine stands at ₹500, according to an official statement.

Currently there are 951 patients in home isolation across the State, the statement added.

The additional penalties come even as instances of violations continue to be reported from across the State, with average daily challans issued for not wearing masks standing at around ₹5,000, as per Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.