Punjab announces fresh penalties for violating COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19 patients violating home isolation instructions in Punjab will have to shell out ₹5,000 as fine, as per the new guidelines announced on Thursday by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
The Chief Minister also announced imposition of ₹5,000 as fine for owners of restaurants and commercial eateries violating social distancing norms, to ensure that people do not defy the restrictions put in place to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Further, violation of social distancing norms and social gatherings with people more than the permitted strength will lead to a penalty amounting to ₹10,000, said Mr. Singh at a video conference meeting called to review the situation and preparedness in the State.
The penalties announced are in addition to those announced earlier in May for not wearing a mask in public places (₹500), violation of home quarantine instructions (₹200) and spitting at public places (₹500). Under the existing guidelines, shops and commercial places are liable to pay ₹2,000 for violation of social distancing norms, while for buses and cars, such violations will be fined at ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively; in case of auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, the fine stands at ₹500, according to an official statement.
Currently there are 951 patients in home isolation across the State, the statement added.
The additional penalties come even as instances of violations continue to be reported from across the State, with average daily challans issued for not wearing masks standing at around ₹5,000, as per Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath