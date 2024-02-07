Punjab AGTF arrests three associates of foreign-based terrorists Lakhbir Singh Landa, Harvinder Rinda

February 07, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - Chandigarh (Punjab)

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested three associates of foreign-based terrorists — Lakhbir Singh Landa and Harvinder Rinda. “The arrested persons — identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala — were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers,” police said.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab has arrested 3 associates (Jobanjit Singh @ Joban, Bikramjit Singh @ Bikka & Kulwinder Singh @ Kala) of terrorists #Canada-based Lakbir Landa & #Pak-based Harwinder Rinda."

"Joban is wanted in UAPA , Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences and remained absconding for long. The accused Joban & Bikka are also wanted in more than one 307 IPC cases Recovery: 2 pistols & 10 live cartridges. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers," the State top cop wrote on X.

Earlier on February 4, acting swiftly AGTF Punjab in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police and Central Agencies, has succeeded in arresting three operatives backed by foreign-based Gangster Goldy Brar. They were involved in a firing incident at a residential area in Chandigarh on 19 January 2024.

These accused fled to Bihar after committing the crime, they were tracked on their way from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh and nabbed at Gorakhpur Railway Station with the support of Gorakhpur Police. On February 3, in a breakthrough, AGTF Punjab arrested two operatives: Mandeep Singh & Jatinder Singh of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar Gang Mandeep had provided hideouts to the accused involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder and also facilitated the escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017. Both the accused have a criminal history with several criminal cases of Attempt to Murder, Extortion, Robbery, Arms Act registered against them in Chandigarh and Haryana. A recovery of two Pistols and 12 live cartridges was made.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were tasked to carry target killings of rival gangsters by their foreign-based handlers.