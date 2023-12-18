GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pune candle unit fire | Toll reaches 14, owner arrested after discharge from hospital

December 18, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Pune

PTI

The death toll in the December 8 fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Talawade in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad reached 14 after two women succumbed to their injuries, a civic official said on Sunday.

In another development, police arrested Sharad Sutar, the owner of the ill-fated unit, after he was discharged from hospital. He too had sustained injuries in the blaze.

"Kamal Choure (35) died on Saturday. Usha Padvi (40) succumbed on Sunday," the official said.

The fire took place in the afternoon on December 8 in a unit that specialised in making sparkling candles used in birthday celebrations.

While six persons had died on the same day, 10 others were seriously injured, some of whom succumbed in the following days.

