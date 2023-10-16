Public ‘flogging’: Victims refuse to settle for monetary relief from cops in Gujarat

October 16, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Five Muslim men who were allegedly publicly flogged by the Police in Gujarat’s Kheda district last year, have declined to accept monetary compensation from four policemen who were found guilty and are now facing a contempt of court petition.

The Court is set to deliver its verdict in the matter on October 19th.

On Monday, the Gujarat High Court was informed that the five victims from a minority community who were tied to a pole and publicly flogged refused to accept monetary compensation from four policemen, who earlier contended that they would offer monetary compensation to the victims in order to escape the contempt of court petition.

Held for contempt

The victims moved the high court after the incident, pleading that 13 police officers who were part of the group must be held accountable for contempt of court and non-compliance with the directions and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court to be followed by the police during arrest and detention.

Acting on the plea by the victims, the High Court had directed a magisterial inquiry which located four of the 13 accused cops whose identity was established based on photos and videos of the incident and the high court then framed charges against the four — A V Parmar, D B Kumavat, Laxmansinh Kanaksinh Dabhi and Rajubhai Dabhi — under the Contempt of Courts Act.

Early during the hearing, they submitted that striking the buttocks with sticks does not amount to custodial torture. They also suggested that they be allowed to settle the dispute by offering monetary compensation since any action under the Contempt of Court proceedings would severely affect their careers.

After the division bench was informed about the complainants’ decision the court noted that the parties failed to settle and the complainants refused a compromise. The division bench of Justices A S Supehia and Gita Gopi have now posted the matter for verdict on October 19.