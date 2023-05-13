Protests continue in Tripura over gang rape of college girl; CM says zero tolerance for crimes

May 13, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - AGARTALA

The CPI(M) and its fronts continued the stir on Friday to demand exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved in raping a college student in a moving car here, earlier this week. Police have arrested two of four FIR-named accused persons.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha said he had directed the police to act tough against the criminals. “We have adopted zero tolerance policy in such (rape) cases”, he told newsmen.

The victim, a second-year student of Ram Thakur College in Agartala, was lured by a youth she knew for a joy ride. She was drugged inside the car and taken to an isolated place in the city outskirts where he and three other youngsters gang raped her for hours.

After midnight, she was thrown out of the car near her house in an unconscious state. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the GBP Hospital here.

₹90 lakh seized

The police have arrested the prime accused Gautam Sharma and another youth. The investigation led to the seizure of a staggering ₹90 lakh from the house of the third-raped-accused Prasenjit Paul at Maheskhola locality.

“The source of the huge amount and other issues related to this is under investigation”, the Tripura Police tweeted.

The CPI(M) and its fronts held demonstrations in Agartala for the second day on Friday to demand the arrest and harsh punishment of four rape-accused persons. The Opposition Congress has not staged a protest on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the incident. Its Chairperson Barnali Goswami visited the victim at hospital.