HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests continue in Tripura over gang rape of college girl; CM says zero tolerance for crimes

CPI(M) and its fronts held demonstrations in Agartala for the second day to demand arrest and harsh punishment of four rape-accused persons; Opposition Congress has not staged a protest

May 13, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - AGARTALA

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) and its fronts continued the stir on Friday to demand exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved in raping a college student in a moving car here, earlier this week. Police have arrested two of four FIR-named accused persons.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha said he had directed the police to act tough against the criminals. “We have adopted zero tolerance policy in such (rape) cases”, he told newsmen.

The victim, a second-year student of Ram Thakur College in Agartala, was lured by a youth she knew for a joy ride. She was drugged inside the car and taken to an isolated place in the city outskirts where he and three other youngsters gang raped her for hours.

After midnight, she was thrown out of the car near her house in an unconscious state. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the GBP Hospital here.

₹90 lakh seized

The police have arrested the prime accused Gautam Sharma and another youth. The investigation led to the seizure of a staggering ₹90 lakh from the house of the third-raped-accused Prasenjit Paul at Maheskhola locality.

“The source of the huge amount and other issues related to this is under investigation”, the Tripura Police tweeted.

The CPI(M) and its fronts held demonstrations in Agartala for the second day on Friday to demand the arrest and harsh punishment of four rape-accused persons. The Opposition Congress has not staged a protest on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the incident. Its Chairperson Barnali Goswami visited the victim at hospital.

Related Topics

Tripura / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.