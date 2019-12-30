Protests against CAA-NRC mark NFIW congress in Jaipur

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the proposed National Register of Citizens marked the 21st congress of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), which ended here on Monday with a call to resist the onslaught on the Constitution and fight against the forces dividing the country.

More than 1,000 women from different States, participating in the four-day event, affirmed that the amended citizenship legislation would be used to target women members of poor households who would be unable to present documentary evidence of their residence. The delegates said the discrimination against women would be a “natural consequence” of the new procedure to determine citizenship.

March taken out

Women activists took out a march from the congress' venue, Ravindra Manch, to Shaheed Smarak in the city while raising slogans against CAA and NRC. They carried banners and placards demanding 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies, budget allocations for women’s security and action against the police officials in Uttar Pradesh for using excessive force during the recent agitation.

NFIW general secretary Annie Raja presented a report of activities during the last three years and analysed economic policies of the Narendra Modi government, which the women’s group felt had promoted inequities in the society.

Ms. Raja said while the country needed strong laws to control violence against women, the government had set “wrong priorities” by bringing in laws which were questioning the people’s identity.

A battery of political leaders attended different sessions of the NFIW congress during the four days. They included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja and CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjan. Social activists Medha Patkar, A. Revathi, Kamla Bhasin and Nikhil Dey were among the participants.

NFIW president and Magsaysay Award winner Aruna Roy said the women’s group, which had completed 65 years of its existence, would keep the Constitution at the centre of its struggle in future and take the fight against CAA and NRC to each street of cities and villages. “We have been fighting against atrocities on women, but this time the Constitution is under a threat.”

Mr. Gehlot said the State government, which had taken a number of steps to prevent crimes against women, had made laws against honour killing and mob lynching, but was waiting for the Centre's approval for them. He said the women’s empowerment needed the support of men, who should help do away with the customs such as putting veil on women’s face.

While Mr. Raja affirmed that no revolution was possible without equal participation and leadership of women, Mr. Anjan said the women should get equal opportunities in the country’s economy as well.

Mr. Raja also called upon young women to devise strategies for saving democracy by involving common people in their struggle.

‘Non-violent agitation’

Mr. Pilot said a non-violent agitation was the only way to oppose the “repressive measures” of the BJP-government at the Centre. “The Leftist ideology in the Indian politics has given strength to people’s movements and brought together the youths for a common struggle,” he said.

Eight workshops on different subjects were organised during the congress. The representatives of State units presented their reports on the current issues and the ongoing agitations to secure rights for women as well as the attempts being made for social reforms and women’s empowerment.