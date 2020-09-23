Protests across West Bengal over farm Bills

Protests were witnessed across West Bengal on Tuesday over the passage of two agriculture Bills in Parliament. While the women’s wing of Trinamool Congress staged a sit-in demonstration on Mayo Road, leaders of the Left parties took out a rally in the city in the afternoon.
Law Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja and South Kolkata MP Mala Roy were among the senior Trinamool Congress leaders present at the protest venue. Along with the passage of two Bills the Trinamool Congress leaders also raised questions on the exclusion of cereals, pulses and oil seeds from Essential Commodities Act.
“Farmers are India’s backbone! This is just one step towards Pursuit of Justice for our farmers and we’ll keep moving forward in our battle. We’ll fight this fascism from each corner of the nation, standing beside @MamataOfficial the true warrior, the true warrior safeguarding farmers’ interests,” the Trinamool Congress tweeted from their official twitter handle.
Ms. Bhattacharya said that opening up the farm sector for big corporations will break the backbone of the ordinary farmers. Trinamool Congress leaders also held protests in Malda, and Bankura districts.
Meanwhile, the Left parties also staged a protest rally in Kolkata. Senior leaders including chairperson of the Left Front Biman Bose participated in the rally.
The Youth Congress also organised protests against the legislation at Moulali in Kolkata
