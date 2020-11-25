Protesters suspend stir

The Joint Movement Committee (JMC) on Tuesday withdrew the indefinite strike in Kanchanpur and attended a meeting with a team of Ministers to end turmoil over resettlement of Mizoram Bru refugees in the north Tripura subdivision.
Earlier in the day, leaders of the forum announced suspension of the strike on its ninth day after receiving an invite from the government to resolve the issue peacefully. “We are withdrawing strike for now and hope that our dialogue with the government would be successful,” JMC leader Amit Nath said at Kanchanpur.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed satisfaction over the JMC’s decision and appealed to people not to fall prey to rumours.
Deputy CM Jishnu Debbarman chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Transport Minister Pranjit Singha Roy and senior government officials.
