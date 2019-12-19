Protest turns violent in U.P.’s Sambhal

Two U.P. Roadways buses and two private vehicles were gutted as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in Sambhal in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Sources said the police were caught off guard by the number of protesters.
“Thousands of protesters laid siege to the Chaudhary Sarai area of the town in the afternoon. The police were not prepared to handle such a spontaneous surge,” said a local media reporter, requesting anonymity.
Alok Jayaswal, Additional Superintendent of Police denied the charge.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.