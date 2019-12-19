Protest turns violent in U.P.’s Sambhal

Two U.P. Roadways buses and two private vehicles were gutted as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in Sambhal in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Sources said the police were caught off guard by the number of protesters.

“Thousands of protesters laid siege to the Chaudhary Sarai area of the town in the afternoon. The police were not prepared to handle such a spontaneous surge,” said a local media reporter, requesting anonymity.

Alok Jayaswal, Additional Superintendent of Police denied the charge.