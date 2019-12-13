Protest against gang-rape rocks Patna

Bihar capital witnessed high drama on Friday as hundreds of Patna University students took to the streets to protest the gang-rape of a college student.

A large number of students gathered near Kargil Chowk, burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the government.

The youth hurled stones at the police personnel accusing them of “trying to shield the perpetrators“. Police used water cannons and canes to quell the protest.

A 20-year-old student of a college affiliated to the university lodged a police complaint on Thursday that four persons, including a senior student of the college, gang-raped her on December 9. The girl initially kept silent as the perpetrators had warned her of dire consequences if she informed anyone. But one of her friends informed her father.

One of the accused is believed to be a friend of the girl. Two of the four accused persons surrendered before a city court.

One was arrested earlier and the fourth is at large. “We will arrest the fourth accused soon,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Opposition targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the increasing incidents of rapes in the State. “Every day, there is an incident of rape and gang-rape happening in the State, but the Chief Minister is busy with his Jal, Jivan, Hariyali Yatra,” said Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Vijay Prakash Yadav.