‘Protected a criminal, rapist’, says BJP MP Dilip Ghosh slams TMC over Sandeshkhali

March 03, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Medinipur (West Bengal)

Tearing into Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over allegations of "sexual abuse" and "land grab" in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that "goons and rapists are present in every nook and corner" of the State and are "being protected under the flag" of the ruling party.

He further alleged that the TMC "protected a criminal" and a "rapist" for two months, referring to the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh.

Sandeshkhali has been on a boil and witnessed violent protests in recent days over the allegations of "sexual abuse" against Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested earlier this week after remaining elusive for over a month.

"Goons and rapists are present in every nook and corner of the State, protected under the flag of TMC. TMC protected a criminal, a rapist for two months...," Mr. Ghosh told ANI in Medinipur on Sunday.

Claiming to take credit for the arrest of the Mr. Sheikh, TMC strongman, Mr. Ghosh said, "After being pressured by our protests and the media, the State police were forced to arrest him, and he was soon suspended from the party...""TMC has destroyed Bengal. They have looted everything from property to women's modesty...," he alleged.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi (for changing the status of Kashmir post abrogation of article 370), the BJP leader said, "If PM Narendra Modi can cool down the Kashmir issue, it will take him only 2 minutes to cool down Bengal."

Tensions have been escalating between the BJP and TMC over Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.