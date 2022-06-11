Prophet’s comment row in Ranchi: 2 dead, several injured

Police fired shots in the air after people started throwing stones at them

At least two people died and several others injured following violence in Ranchi’s main road area on Friday in protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed. For several hours, the violent clash between police and people from minority community had ensued after Friday’s prayer in Ranchi.

The authorities at the State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital confirmed on Saturday that two people brought to the hospital have succumbed to their injuries. Condition of three other injured persons are critical, said the authorities. About two dozen people, including 10 policemen, were injured in the clash between people and police. People were throwing stones at policemen who later fired in the air and resorted to baton-charge to chase away the violent mob.

The main road of the Ranchi was put under curfew while Section 144 of IPC was imposed in several parts of the State capital of Jharkhand. The protestors, mostly young people, were demanding arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma whose controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed had kicked up the storm in some other parts of the country as well.

Heavy deployment of police personnel was seen in the trouble areas of Ranchi on Saturday and shops were closed in protest of the controversial remark. “As many as eight rioters and four policemen have been injured in the incident. Police will identify those who were involved in violence, question them and take action against them, if found guilty”, said Ranchi city police chief Anshuman Kumar. “The situation is under control but restrictions are in place in affected area”, he said while adding, “internet connectivity has also been blocked in the area”.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed for maintaining peace and harmony. “People of Jharkhand have always been very sensitive and tolerant. There is no need to panic. Police is on alert. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony while refraining from participating any such activities that will lead to such violent incidents”, Mr. Soren told media persons.