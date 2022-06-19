Prophet remarks row protests: 415 arrested, 20 FIRs registered in Uttar Pradesh

At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence in Kanpur.

People shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the arrest of BJP member Nupur Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 415 people and registered 20 FIRs so far in connection with the violent protests that erupted in the state over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 and in nine other districts of the State on June 10 after protests against Ms. Sharma's remarks during a TV debate spun out of control. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence in Kanpur.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Sunday said that a total of 415 people have been arrested and 20 FIRs registered in 10 districts so far in connection with the violence on June 3 and June 10.

Three FIRs each have been registered in Kanpur Police Commissionerate and Saharanpur, seven in Prayagraj and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri and Jalaun, he said.

The ADG said 97 people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 41 in Ambedkarnagar, 40 in Moradabad, 35 in Hathras, 20 in Firozabad, eight in Kheri, six in Aligarh and five in Jalaun.

On June 10, mobs pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas shells and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence, according to officials.

In Saharanpur, protesters raised slogans against Nupur Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well.