Promise to reverse decisions not in interests of J&K people if voted to power: Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari

March 08, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Srinagar

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday promised to reverse all decisions of the Jammu and Kashmir administration which are not in the interest of the people if his party is voted to power.

Interacting with presspersons after a function here to celebrate the party's third foundation day, he said if his party forms the government after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, whenever it is held, decisions like imposition of property tax, would be reversed.

While municipalities need money to carry out developmental activities, the administration should not have imposed property tax yet. They should have waited for the economic situation to improve in the Union Territory, Mr. Bukhari said.

"If they do not revoke this decision, then after coming to power following the election, whenever it is held, all such decisions which are not in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I promise to the people that we will not shy away from changing each of them," he said.

Mr. Bukhari said that his party is ready for elections and, in a democracy, people have the right to elect their own government.

"The time has come that the people of Jammu and Kashmir be given this right and our attempts to raise this issue whether here or in Delhi will continue," he said.

On the issue of protests against the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) by job aspirants, Mr. Bukhari said his party supports them fully and appealed to Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha to cancel the contract of the firm Aptech to conduct written tests for recruitment for various posts.

"On the day of Holi, please fill the lives of these youth with colours, and cancel the contract... Also, take action against those officials who awarded them the contract," he said.