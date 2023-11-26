HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prominent Gorkha leader Binay Tamang joins Congress

Speculation is rife that he may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Darjeeling on a Congress ticket in 2024

November 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kolkata:

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
File photo of prominent Gorkha leader Binay Tamang.

File photo of prominent Gorkha leader Binay Tamang. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prominent Gorkha leader and former chairperson of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) — the regional autonomous body governing Darjeeling hills — Binay Tamang on Sunday joined the Congress.

Mr. Tamang joined the Congress in the presence of State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Kalimpong. Mr. Tamang was a close aide of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha founder Bimal Gurung before falling out with him during the 2017 violent agitation in the hills when the region remained cut off for about 100 days. Mr. Tamang started a dialogue with the Mamata Banerjee government and joined the Trinamool Congress. In 2019, Mr. Tamang had stepped down as GTA chairman and had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly by-election as an independent candidate with the support of the Trinamool Congress. Later, in 2021, he joined the Trinamool but left the party within a year.

The Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat has been electing BJP MPs since 2009. The issue of permanent political solution for Darjeeling has been crucial to the politics of the region as a section of people have been demanding a separate State of Gorkhaland. With Mr. Tamang joining the Congress, speculation is rife that he may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Darjeeling on a Congress ticket in 2024.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.