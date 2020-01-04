Priyanka meets victims of police excesses during anti-CAA protests

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the family of Haji Hamid Hasan, which was allegedly assaulted by police on December 20 during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Ms. Vadra also spoke to his granddaughter Ruqaiya Parveen, who had her head bandaged.
Policemen barged into Hasan’s house, damaged furniture and allegedly looted cash he was saving for the marriage of his granddaughters.
Mr. Hasan was assaulted with lathis and also hit with the butt of a rifle, as per accounts. The weddings of Ruqaiya and Mubashshira are coming up in February.
Ms. Vadra will next go to Meerut to meet other victims of the police excesses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.