Priyanka meets victims of police excesses during anti-CAA protests

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the family of Haji Hamid Hasan, which was allegedly assaulted by police on December 20 during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Ms. Vadra also spoke to his granddaughter Ruqaiya Parveen, who had her head bandaged.

Policemen barged into Hasan’s house, damaged furniture and allegedly looted cash he was saving for the marriage of his granddaughters.

Mr. Hasan was assaulted with lathis and also hit with the butt of a rifle, as per accounts. The weddings of Ruqaiya and Mubashshira are coming up in February.

Ms. Vadra will next go to Meerut to meet other victims of the police excesses.