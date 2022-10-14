Other States

Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state.

AICC general secretary’s ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

Also read: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Una

During his visit ahead of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Mr. Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba.

In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Mr, Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.

Ms. Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Himachal Pradesh
Indian National Congress
political parties
state politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 10:58:48 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/priyanka-gandhi-to-launch-congress-poll-campaign-in-himachal-pradesh/article66008719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY