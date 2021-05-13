Priyanka Gandhi demands judicial probe into bodies in Ganga

Congress leader terms situation ‘inhuman and criminal’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the situation in Uttar Pradesh is ‘inhuman and criminal’ and demanded a judicial probe headed by a High Court judge into the several instances of bodies found floating in the Ganga in many parts of the State.

“What is happening in U.P. is inhuman and criminal. The government is busy image building while people are suffering unimaginably. There must be an immediate judicial enquiry headed by a High Court judge into these events,” tweeted Ms. Vadra, who is the Congress general secretary in-charge of U.P.

The Unnao district authorities meanwhile ordered an inquiry over fresh reports of bodies being found buried on the banks of the Ganga in the Bighapur Patan tehsil area. There were also reports of bodies floating in the river in Ballia and other places of U.P. and Bihar.

“Bodies are floating in the Ganga in Ballia and Ghazipur. Reports are coming in of mass burials on the banks of the river in Unnao. Official numbers from cities like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Kanpur appear to be grossly under-reported,” the Congress leader said in another tweet.

Earlier this week, the discovery of floating bodies in the Ganga river at Buxar on the Bihar side of the river had triggered a war of words between U.P. and Bihar, with authorities in the downstream district saying that the decomposed bodies had floated into Bihar from U.P.