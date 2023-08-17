HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka Gandhi can surely win in Varanasi, claim U.P. Congress leaders

No deliberations as of now in the Congress about fielding the general secretary, says local party chief who contested against Modi

August 17, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Congress leaders based in Varanasi on Wednesday expressed confidence that common voters of the Varanasi parliamentary constituency across caste and religious affiliation will accept Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as their favourite candidate and Ms. Vadra will emerge victorious against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if she decides to contest from the high-profile seat. The debate about the Congress general secretary contesting from Varanasi started after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut last week said the Congress leader can surely win from the Varanasi constituency against the Prime Minister. 

ALSO READ
Priyanka is qualified, deserves to be in Parliament: Robert Vadra

“Varanasi used to be the Congress’s bastion for a long time. Raghunath Singh won thrice from the seat, while Kamlapati Tripathi, a tall leader, also represented the seat for the grand-old party. Voters of the Varanasi constituency across caste and religious affiliation will accept Ms. Vadra as their favourite candidate and she will emerge victorious against Mr. Modi,” said Ajay Rai, working and provincial president, Prayagraj zone, of the grand-old party, under which Varanasi district falls in the Congress organisational structure.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rai, who contested against Mr. Modi in 2014 and 2019, stated that as of now there are no deliberations in the party about fielding Ms. Vadra. The Gandhi family would decide from where they would like to contest as whole Uttar Pradesh and India were their home. “No deliberations are happening at the local level, what we have heard is through media,” he said.

Caste dynamics

The local party leaders highlighted the caste dynamics of voters also in favour of the Congress leader. “Brahmin, Kurmi and Muslim votes are in high numbers under Varanasi Lok Sabha, and these groups, apart from other sections, will definitely support us,” said Rajeshwar Singh Patel, Varanasi district Congress chief.

In the high-profile Lok Sabha constituency, the grand-old party last won the poll in 2004, when its candidate Rajesh Mishra defeated the BJP’s Shankar Prasad Jaiswal by over 56,000 votes. In the 2014 and 2019 polls, the Congress candidate Mr. Ajay Rai, came third, polling 75,614 and 1,52, 548 votes respectively.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.