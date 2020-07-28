Other States

Priyanka calls for rethink on B.Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of COVID-19

Former Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Former Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

It does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, the Congress leader said

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B.Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.

“B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in U.P. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly,” the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post.

“The U.P. government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination,” Ms. Gandhi said.

