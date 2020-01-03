Other States

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Sagar, two killed

more-in

The aircraft of `Chimes Academy’ was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field

A trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, killing two persons who were onboard, the district police said.

The aircraft of `Chimes Academy’ was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field, said Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

“Trainer Ashok Makwana, 58, and trainee Piyush Singh, 28, were killed in the crash that took place around 10 p.m.,” Mr. Sanghi said, adding that bad weather was a likely cause.

Chimes Academy’s local administrator Rahul Sharma confirmed the incident.

The make of the aircraft and other details were not immediately known.

As per the academy’s website, it runs courses for Commercial Pilot Licence and Private Pilot License.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
air and space accident
disaster and accident
death
Madhya Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 11:55:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/private-trainer-aircraft-crashes-in-mps-sagar-two-killed/article30473569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY