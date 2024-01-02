Prime Minister Modi visits Lakshadweep, highlights decade of development in Islands

January 02, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Agatti (Lakshadweep)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 2 that over the past 10 years of his government, numerous developmental projects have been completed in the Lakshadweep Islands.

Speaking at a function upon his arrival, he expressed optimism about the newly introduced ice plant at Agatti, emphasising that it would pave the way for enhanced seafood processing possibilities on the island.

He also mentioned the successful export of tuna fish, a development expected to contribute to increased income opportunities for the people of the islands.

"We have provided modern facilities for our fishermen. Now, Agatti, besides an airport, has an ice plant. It will create new possibilities related to seafood processing," Modi said while addressing a function here.

"Now, even tuna fish is also being exported, which has opened avenues for increasing income in this region." The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay overnight on the islands.