GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Minister Modi visits Lakshadweep, highlights decade of development in Islands

PM Modi expressed optimism about the newly introduced ice plant at Agatti, emphasising that it would pave the way for enhanced seafood processing

January 02, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Agatti (Lakshadweep)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 2 that over the past 10 years of his government, numerous developmental projects have been completed in the Lakshadweep Islands.

Speaking at a function upon his arrival, he expressed optimism about the newly introduced ice plant at Agatti, emphasising that it would pave the way for enhanced seafood processing possibilities on the island.

He also mentioned the successful export of tuna fish, a development expected to contribute to increased income opportunities for the people of the islands.

"We have provided modern facilities for our fishermen. Now, Agatti, besides an airport, has an ice plant. It will create new possibilities related to seafood processing," Modi said while addressing a function here.

"Now, even tuna fish is also being exported, which has opened avenues for increasing income in this region." The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay overnight on the islands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Lakshadweep

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.