President accepts Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor’s resignation

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo and ordered an enquiry into allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities against him, said officials of Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday. Mr. Hangloo had resigned on Wednesday.

“The President has directed to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities, including the recommendations contained in the interim report of the National Commission for Women regarding alleged misconduct against Mr. Hangloo,” an HRD Ministry official said.

Mr. Hangloo has been under the scanner since 2016 for alleged financial and academic irregularities. He was also summoned by the National Commission for Women last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redress mechanism for women students.

“I resigned because baseless enquiries were initiated against me. On several occasions it was proved that there was no substance in the complaints,” Mr. Hangloo said in a statement. He was appointed Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor in 2015.

He had earlier served as Vice-Chancellor of Kalyani University in West Bengal.

However, Mr. Hangloo quit the post following a series of spats with the State government and university employees.