Presidency to honour Banerjee

President University, the alma mater of Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, will honour the distinguished alumnus award to him in January 2020.

On Wednesday representatives of Presidency University Alumni Association called on Mr. Banerjee at his south Kolkata residence and handed him a letter from the alumni association president Nabanita Dev Sen, a famous Bengali author.

“We came to invite him to the University. We have decided to confer the Atul Chandra Gupta Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2020 to him. He has agreed to receive the award,” a member of the Association told journalists.

According to the Alumni Association, Mr. Banerjee said that he will inform about the dates of his availability to the University in January 2020.

Get-together in 2020

The Association representative said that they would organise a get-together when Mr. Banerjee would visit the University in January 2020. “We will invite those teachers who taught him along with his contemporaries, as also those who ran the canteen and the college administration then,” the representative said.

The University has also decided emboss facsimile of the faces of Mr. Banerjee and Amartya Sen, another Nobel laureate and an alumni, in the list of distinguish alumni on its wall.

Meanwhile, later in the day Mr. Banerjee met Nabanita Dev Sen. Mr. Banerjee arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday evening and spent a day with his mother. He is likely to leave Kolkata on Thursday.