Prashant Kishor to begin 3,000-km padayatra from West Champaran

‘I’ve come to stay in Bihar with all my commitment, sincerity and integrity,’ the poll strategist says at a press meet in Patna.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said in a crowded press meet here on Thursday that before chalking out his future political plan, he would reach out to people of Bihar and also begin a 3,000 km padayatra from West Champaran from October 2.

“I’ve come to stay in Bihar with all my commitment, sincerity and integrity and in next 3-4 months time I’ll be meeting about 17-18 thousand people who really want to change Bihar and discuss with them about my thoughts over Jan Suraj [good governance]. Then after from October 2 I’ll also begin padayatra of around 3,000 kilometers from West Champaran for 8-12 months to meet people of Bihar for a collective effort and thought to bring change in Bihar”, Mr. Kishor said.

“And, then after, if they [those whom I would meet] decide to form a political party or forum, Prashant Kishor will be one of the member of that party or forum,” he added.

Mr. Kishor addressed the press meet at Patna’s Gyan Bhawan sitting alone before a poster of Mahatma Gandhi with the words ‘The best politics is right action”.

Earlier, after his talks with the Congress failed, Mr. Kishor came to Bihar and tweeted that he would be starting his new political innings on Jan Suraj from Bihar, his birth place. For the last three days, Mr. Kishor said, he met about 150 people from different walks of life to know their thoughts on bringing a change in Bihar and Jan Suraj.

“For last three decades, Bihar has been governed either by Lalu Prasad or Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. Some say, in the first 15 years, oppressed people got voice in the State while, in second phase of 15 years, some development took place in the State. There may be some truth in their claim but still Bihar is the most backward and poor State in the country…at the bottom of development index,” said Mr. Kishor.

On being asked whether he was in touch with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad or Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, Mr. Kishor quipped, “both are big leaders of the country and why should they give any importance to me? My personal relationship with Nitish Kumar is, though, very good but that doesn’t mean that we should always work together. I was with Nitish Kumar in his party JD(U) but on the issues of CAA [Citizen Amendment Act] and NRC [National Register for Citizens] I was thrown out of the party. It was his [Mr. Kumar’s] decision and it was his party”.

“But, now leaving everything behind, I’ve come here to say that I would stay in Bihar, to struggle in Bihar and to start something for change in Bihar. Though it’s difficult, it is in interest of society,” he said.

When asked how he would do this, Mr. Kishor said, “to reach out to people from all walks of life who really want to change the face of Bihar. Through collective effort and thought, change can be brought in Bihar,” he said.

But how he would do this in a State where society was badly caste-ridden?

“This is not true. If vote in Bihar is being given on caste, then I would say data suggests Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the largest chunk of vote in Bihar today. Good people are there in every caste and I want to meet them, discuss and debate with them, share ideas with them to change the face of Bihar”, said Mr. Kishor who reminded that after the Assembly election in West Bengal he had announced that he would no longer continue in the role of a poll strategist and would mull what he should do next in his life.

“And, after mulling a year or so, I’ve decided to come to Bihar with ideas of Jan Suraj [good governance] and work for it together with people of the State”.

“My company I-PAC is in good hands and there are more competent people than me to run the company,” he added.

“To those who have doubt over my conduct, intention or capability for doing so, I’ve to say to please give me some time to prove myself,” Mr. Kishor said.