Prashant Kishor criticizes JD(U) for backing Citizen (Amendment) Bill

Late on Monday night political strategist Prashant Kishor attacked his own party Janata Dal (United) for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB).

In a tweet around 11 p.m., Mr. Kishor, who is presently advising Trinamool Congress (TMC), said he is “disappointed” about the decision of JD(U) to support CAB.

“Disappointed to see JD(U) supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion,” he said, who is the national vice-president of JD(U).

Mr. Kishor’s tweet is significant as he is usually seen as a bridge between Mamata Banerjee and many key leaders including JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Mr. Kishor said JD (U)’s decision to back CAB is “incongruous” with its policy.

“It is incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” he tweeted. Mr. Kishor is “likely” to work with DMK in Tamil Nadu.