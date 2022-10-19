Post-searches in Varanasi, NIA arrests alleged IS operative

According to the agency, Siddiqui was actively involved in radicalising and recruiting youth for the Islamic State

According to the agency, Siddiqui was actively involved in radicalising and recruiting youth for the Islamic State

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches leading up to the arrest of a person allegedly involved in an Islamic State-linked “Voice of Hind” module case.

The searches were carried out in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and Delhi. The arrested accused has been identified as Basit Kalam Siddiqui (24), a resident of Varanasi. “The case relates to the conspiracy by IS...to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state by carrying out acts of terrorist violence,” said the agency in a statement.

According to the NIA, Siddiqui was actively involved in radicalising and recruiting youth for the IS. The agency had earlier arrested six alleged members of the “Voice of Hind” module, including Umar Nisar — who was the head of IS activities in India and handled media as well as ground activities for the outfit. Subsequently, it said, a new online magazine named “Voice of Khorasan” had been launched.

As alleged by the agency, Siddiqui was in touch with the Afghanistan-based IS handlers and had created/published contents to disseminate the outfit’s propaganda via the e-magazine. The accused was trying to fabricate an explosive termed “black powder” and gaining knowledge on use of other lethal chemical substances to be used for configuring Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Through several “Telegram” groups, he was teaching others how to prepare explosives.