Poor law and order caused exodus of people from U.P. earlier, now mafia properties being razed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and taking up development work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said poor law and order triggered exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh earlier, but during the past 4.5 years bulldozers have razed unauthorised properties of mafias, causing pain to those patronising them.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and taking up development work, Mr. Modi said now people are saying, "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi" (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility)”.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.