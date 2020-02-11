Poll affidavit case: Fadnavis gets exemption for fourth time

A court in Nagpur on Monday granted exemption from appearance to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him for non-disclosure of cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

This is the fourth time Mr. Fadnavis has been granted exemption, with Chief Judicial Magistrate P.S. Ingle saying it has been granted as a “last chance”.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke seeking criminal proceedings against Mr. Fadnavis. Uday Dable, Mr. Fadnavis’s lawyer, sought exemption on the ground that his client had to attend the Vidhan Sabha Salagaar Committee meeting on Monday. The court has set the next hearing on February 20.