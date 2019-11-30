Other States

Policy paralysis in West Bengal’s higher education system: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also said that a “black hole” exists in the State’s higher education Ministry in terms of communication with him

In a fresh salvo at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said there is a “policy paralysis” in the State’s higher education system, and that he is not consulted in the affairs of universities despite being the chancellor.

Mr. Dhankhar also said that a “black hole” exists in the West Bengal’s higher education Ministry in terms of communication with him.

The Governor said he was “pained” at not being consulted over the recent appointment of the vice-chancellor of Sanskrit College and University in the city.

“In the ministry of higher education, there is a black hole in terms of communication with the chancellor. There is a policy paralysis and I am worried about it. I am doing everything under the sun to see that the education scenario in the universities improves,” Mr. Dhankhar told PTI in an interview.

Mr. Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the State government on a number of issues since assuming charge in July.

