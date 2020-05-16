Other States

Policeman killed in Kulgam militant attack

Army personnel take position during an encounter in Kulgam district in south Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Terror module linked to the proscribed outfit LeT busted

One policeman was killed in an attack by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday, according to the J&K police.

A police spokesman said around 5:20 p.m., militants had fired indiscriminately at a joint checkpoint of the police and the CRPF deployed at the Main Khowk Fressil in Yaripora area.

“In the terror incident, Head Constable Mohammad Amin Bagat sustained grievous gunshot injuries and he succumbed to his injuries,” said the spokesman.

“Investigation is in progress. The area has been cordoned off and search is on to nab the terrorists.”

5 militant associates held

The spokesman said the police in central Kashmir’s Budgam had busted a terror module linked to the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and arrested five terrorist associates.

“On a credible input, security forces arrested a terrorist associate Zahoor Wani from village Arizal. On his disclosure, a terrorist hideout was busted and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered,” the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, four more terrorist associates, identified as Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone, all residents of Khansahib, were arrested, the police said.

“They were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of the LeT operating in the area,” the police said.

A chargesheet was filed against six accused including one Pakistani terrorist who was killed in the encounter at Kullan in 2019, in a terror case.

“As per the police investigation, they are involved in actively supporting and assisting the active terrorist in the area, harbouring of active terrorists and providing logistic support besides transporting them from one place to another. All the five accused are lodged in judicial custody,” the police said.

