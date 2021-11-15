Other States

Policeman injured in gunfight with militants in Srinagar

Later, CRPF and police personnel cordoned off the suspected clusters of houses in Srinagar and started a search operation.   | Photo Credit: PTI

One policeman was injured in a gunfight between militants and the security forces in Srinagar on Sunday.

“Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal, a raid was carried out by a small police party. As the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing on them,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

One policeman was injured and he was shifted to hospital.

“Considering the safety of the civilians and the evening rush in the area, the police team exercised maximum restraint,” Mr. Kumar said.

Later, CRPF and police personnel cordoned off the suspected clusters of houses and started a search operation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 2:01:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/policeman-injured-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-srinagar/article37496310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY