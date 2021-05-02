Other States

Policeman injured in Anantnag attack

A policeman was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening, the police said.

“At about 6.20 p.m., a police party was being replaced by another party near Lazibal Anantnag when terrorists opened fire. One policeman received minor injuries [in the attack],” the police said.

The police said the party that came under fire was performing COVID-19-related duty as a lockdown is in place in the entire Kashmir valley.

“The fire was retaliated. The area has been sealed and a search has been launched,” the police said.

