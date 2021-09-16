Police rescue three kidnapped drivers in Imphal

The kidnappers, suspected of belonging to an armed outfit in Nagaland, fled on seeing the police.

A special police commando team successfully rescued three drivers who were kidnapped by suspected cadres of an armed outfit based in Nagaland on Wednesday night in Senapati district of Manipur. However, the armed kidnappers fled on seeing the approaching police commandos. Police sources said the three drivers were bringing road construction material on September 13 along NH-2 when they were intercepted. The drivers were whisked away. Police are yet to identify the kidnappers and determine the ransom they had demanded.

After three hours of operation, the police commandos retreated as they were certain that the kidnapers had fled. The drivers were identified as Kabindra Singh and Jabvinder Singh, both of Punjab and Nagel Das of Assam. Their trucks were found concealed at Lairouching in the district.