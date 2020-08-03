Other States

Police officer’s post on Id triggers controversy

She denies posting the message and says Facebook account was hacked.

A police officer in Chandauli district of eastern Uttar Pradesh triggered a controversy after she allegedly posted derogatory messages on Id-ul-Azha.

The post was made from the personal Facebook account of SHO Sakaldeeha Vandana Singh on August 2. However, the Chandauli police on Monday said Ms. Singh had claimed her account had been hacked when the post was made. In her statement to the local circle officer, Ms. Singh said she was not aware of the post and came to know about it from others.

The matter would be probed by an Addl. SP, said the police.

The post triggered a huge reaction on social media.

