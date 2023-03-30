HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police launch investigation into high-intensity blast in Jammu’s Kathua

A live grenade was also recovered during searches in the area, which is just one kilometre away from the international border

March 30, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
A grenade has been recovered from the site where the blast took place at Border Police Post Sanyal near International Border under police station Hiranagar, in Kathua on Thursday.

A grenade has been recovered from the site where the blast took place at Border Police Post Sanyal near International Border under police station Hiranagar, in Kathua on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The J&K police on Thursday started an investigation into a high-intensity blast that created a crater in Kathua district of Jammu on Wednesday night. A live grenade was also recovered during searches in the area on Thursday.

Locals had reported a loud explosion from fields at Sanyal village in Hiranagar of the district around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. There were no reports of any casualties in the explosion.

“It seems like a high-intensity blast. A bomb disposal squad has lifted samples from the site for investigation. There is a crater where the explosion took place. It seems the wet earth managed to absorb the impact of the explosion,” Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kathua, said.

He said if the explosion had taken place near the bridge over Hiranagar nalla, the damage could have been more. “The area is dotted by fields and forest cover and is closer to the international border. It will be too early to suggest any drone dropping of explosives,” the SSP said. “The nature of the blast is being investigated,” he added. The blast took place just one kilometre away from the international border.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / police / explosion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.