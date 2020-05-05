Police battle corona: ASI dies in Pune, 13 test positive in Mumbai

An assistant sub-inspector of the Pune Police died on Monday, becoming the first COVID-19 victim in the city’s police force. In Mumbai, 13 police personnel, including a Deputy Commissioner (DCP) rank officer, tested positive, taking the numbers to 211.

The ASI died at a private hospital in Pune. “The patient, in his mid-50s, was on ventilator support for more than 10 days and had co-morbidities like hypertension and obesity,” said a senior official from the city’s Bharati Hospital.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune, Ravindra Shisve, said 12 personnel from the Pune district police force have tested positive for COVID-19, so far.

Police officials in Mumbai said that 12 of those who tested positive are posted at the JJ Marg police station in south Mumbai, while the DCP is posted in central Mumbai at a compound where several other personnel of various ranks are based. He is the 17th policeman from the compound to test positive.

“Six officers and six constables with JJ Marg police station have tested positive, and six officers along with 48 constables have been quarantined,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sangramsinh Nishandar said.

The police station covers the crucial Bhendi Bazaar-Mohammed Ali Road belt, and almost the entire police staff is out on patrolling duty for Ramadan.

Officers said that contact tracing is on and instructions are being repeatedly issued to others to stay safe and take precautions. Three Mumbai Police constables died of COVID-19 last month.