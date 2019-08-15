PMAY funds may be used for flood rehabilitation

The State government is likely to use funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) to construct over one lakh homes destroyed in the floods.

The State had set a target of constructing 19.4 lakh houses by 2022 under the PMAY – Housing for All (Urban/Rural) programme, but is likely to divert focus to rebuild nearly 1.4 lakh homes, both kuccha and pukka, that have suffered damages in Kolhapur and Sangli.

“We are still assessing the damage but it is estimated that 23,000 homes have been completely destroyed while others have been partially damaged. The government will use its machinery but will have to take up rebuilding under the group housing projects. There is no alternative but to channelise funding for PMAY from other central schemes,” said an official.

The decision to use the schemes until funding arrives from the Centre came up for discussion during the Cabinet meet on Tuesday. The Cabinet decided to pay ₹16,602 as compensation for destruction to a pukka home while approving ₹5,200 for partial damages. Meanwhile, ₹4,000 will be compensated for a hutment.

Political parties have demanded that housing relief be released without red tape. “We have requested the government to release this compensation to people who do not have a roof over their heads without any panchnama or major documentation. The government should consider they have lost a home which is as good as losing everything,” Nationalist Congress Party legislator Suresh Dhas, who presented his demand to the State relief and rehabilitation department, said.

Senior officials said the Cabinet has approved ₹222 crore for rebuilding homes and may eventually have to tap into schemes such as Ramai Awas Yojna and Shabri Gharkul Yojna. “We are looking at various options and exploring the possibility of using these schemes. A decision will be taken soon,” relief and rehabilitation secretary Kishor Nimbalkar, said.