PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to people for running a "disinformation campaign" against the state.
Mr. Mitra cited the data of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showing that GDP, growth in industry, services and agriculture sectors have grown faster than the national rate in the State.
"PM-HM''s shameful DISINFORMATION campaign on Bengal CAUGHT red-handed by their own Central Statistical Orgn! Chart EXPOSES how India growth rates hit bottom under duo, while growth under MamataB soared in Bengal: GDP, Industry,Services, Agri. So, Apologise to people of Bengal," Mr. Mitra tweeted.
The data of the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry, estimated on August 31, 2020, showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country was 4.18% while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal was 7.26%.
The Gross Value Added (GVA) of the country was recorded at 3.89% while that of West Bengal was ahead at 7.39%, the data showed.
Indias industrial growth was 0.92% while it was 5.79% in the eastern state.
According to the data, West Bengal was ahead of the national rate in services and agriculture sectors also, Mr. Mitra, a former secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said.
