PM Modi begins his two-day Gujarat visit with a massive roadshow 

The Prime Minister is expected to visit his home State once a month till the Assembly election in December

The Prime Minister is expected to visit his home State once a month till the Assembly election in December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has began his two-day visit to his home State Gujarat by holding a nine-km massive roadshow from Ahmedabad airport to the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar on March 11.

Around four lakh people are expected to participate as the Prime Minister’s convoy passes along the route. This is the first roadshow after the BJP’s victory in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur on March 10.

During his visit, Mr. Modi will see roadshows organised by the State BJP unit in which several lakh people are expected to participate while over 1,000 artists will perform live along the route.

Besides the party workers, workers and representatives of various NGOs, voluntary organisations and Mr. Modi’s fans will be present at their pre-decided spots during the roadshow.

The roadshow on March 11 will culminate at the State BJP headquarters between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar where the Prime Minister will meet the top functionaries of the State unit to take stock of the preparations for the Assembly polls to be held later this year.

In the afternoon, he will address a convention of elected representatives of panchaayti raj institutions in Ahmedabad. More than 75,000 representatives from village panchayat and district panchayat members and other delegates will attend the event.

Annual sports event

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State government’s annual sports event ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ at a stadium in Ahmedabad and address the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University located at Lavad in Gandhinagar district as its chief guest.

On March 12, he will attend the roadshow from Gandhinagar to Dehgam before attending the convocation ceremony of Raksha Shakti University. In the afternoon, he will inaugurate ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ at the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit his home State once a month till the Assembly election in December.