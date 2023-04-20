HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi lauds Assam’s Kamakhya corridor initiative

He hoped it would be like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok corridor

April 20, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A vew of the Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. File photo

A vew of the Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, appreciated Assam’s “landmark” Maa Kamakhya initiative and hoped it would be like the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and Shree Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain.

Taking to Twitter on April 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor would look like in the near future.

“The best part is, once completed, Maa Kamakhya corridor will provide ease of access to our divyang and elderly pilgrims,” he said in response to a tweet of appreciation from his Tripura counterpart, Manik Saha.

Responding to Mr. Sarma’s tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost.”

Atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati adjoining the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River, the Kamakhya temple is one of the oldest and most revered centres of Tantric practices. It is believed that the ancient demon king, Narakasura had the temple built in honour of Goddess Kamakhya.

The temple was rebuilt under the patronage of Naranarayan, the last ruler of the undivided Kamata kingdom that straddled present-day Assam, Bangladesh, and West Bengal.

Related Topics

religion and belief / tourism / Assam / traditional architecture / development

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.