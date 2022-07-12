PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, unveils ₹16,800-crore projects in Jharkhand

He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport

A view of the Deoghar Airport which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, July 12, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of ₹401 crore.

He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.

Mr. Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018, as a key step towards providing direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

PM unveils ₹16,800-crore projects in Jharkhand

Mr. Modi also laid foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurated projects, with a total value of over ₹16,800 crore.

Mr. Modi was accorded a rousing welcome by many, including by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on arrival to Jharkhand.

He also inaugurated the in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Mr. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple road, energy and other infrastructure projects.

It includes widening of the Palamu-Gumla road, Rehla-Garhwa bypass and the Mirza Chowki-Farakka road, besides the elevated corridor from Kutchery Chowk to Piska More and Itki RoB in Ranchi.

Widening of the Gorhar-Khairatunda road, Khairatunda-Barwa Adda section and the Ranchi-Mahulia section are also among the projects.

The Ranchi station redevelopment, Jasidih bypass newline, Godda Coach Maintenance depot, and Garhwa-Mahuria doubling are also part of the railway projects that Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for.

Other projects include the creation of a facility and pipeline network at the coal-bed methane in Jharia block in Parbatpur, the Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline and LPG plants at Barhi and Bokaro.