PM Modi flags off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express

The first Vande Bharat Express in Assam will connect Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal

May 29, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Assam’s first Vande Bharat express in Guwahati, from New Delhi, on May 29, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Assam’s first Vande Bharat express in Guwahati, from New Delhi, on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 flagged off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express which will connect Guwahati in Assam and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate New Bongaigaon - Dudhnoi - Mendipather and Guwahati - Chaparmukh newly electrified sections to the nation. He will further inaugurate the new DEMU/MEMU (workshop for trains) shed at Lumding.

It is the first of its kind premium semi-high speed aesthetically designed, well-equipped fully Air Conditioner between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

This new service will cover the distance of 411 km between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in 5 hours 30 minutes reducing the present shortest journey time by the speediest train significantly.

The Vande Bharat Express train service will operate six days a week. This will be the fastest train in this sector and will benefit IT professionals, businessmen, students and tourists.

