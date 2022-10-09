PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

People of Gujarat made me win polls without looking at my caste: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village. The prime minister arrived in Gujarat on a three-day visit.

Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat, PM Modi on Sunday said the people of the state have blessed him for the last two decades and voted for him irrespective of his caste.

Addressing a rally here, Mr. Modi said, “People of Gujarat have blessed me for the last two decades without looking at my caste, without looking at my political background.” Before becoming the prime minister, Mr. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat between 2001 and 2014.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated to be held soon. The elections are crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which aims to retain power in PM Modi’s home state, while the Congress hopes for a win after remaining out of power for 27 years in the state.

During his visit, Mr. Modi will launch various projects worth more than ₹ 14,600 crore.