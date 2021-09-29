Locked up again, this is real picture of Kashmir: Mehbooba

Ms. Mufti said she was going to meet the family that was allegedly trashed by the Army personnel in Tral town of Pulwama

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the security forces of barring her from visiting a village in south Kashmir’s Tral.

“Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs (Government of India) sanitised and guided picnic tours,” Ms. Mufti said.

A PDP spokesman said policemen from the Ram Munshibagh Police Station locked up the main gate of Ms. Mufti’s residence and placed a mobile bunker to block it.

Ms. Mufti had earlier alleged that the Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes and ruthlessly thrashed a family on September 27. “The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by army in this area,” Ms. Mufti said.

The police have not issued any statement on the move to restrict Ms. Mufti’s movement.