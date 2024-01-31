GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pigeon suspected to be used by Chinese for spying released after eight months: Mumbai police

“The pigeon was caught in May last year at Pir Pau Jetty in suburban Chembur,” police said.

January 31, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

“A pigeon, suspected to be used by Chinese for spying and kept in the custody of a veterinary hospital in Mumbai after being caught eight months back, has been released,” a police official said on January 31.

The Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel area in Mumbai on January 29 sought the police's permission to release the bird following which it was freed on January 30, the official from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) police station said.

“The pigeon was caught in May last year at Pir Pau Jetty in suburban Chembur by the RCF police. The bird had two rings — one of copper and another of aluminium — tied to its leg and messages written in a Chinese-like script on the underside of both its wings,” the police said.

“The RCF police then registered a case but after the inquiry was completed, the spying charge was dropped,” he said.

“During the probe into the case, the police found the pigeon used to take part in racing at the open waters in Taiwan and at one such event, it flew out of the country and landed in India,” the official said.

“The pigeon was freed by the hospital after the police gave a “no objection” for its release,” he said, adding the bird’s medical condition was fine.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / India-China

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.