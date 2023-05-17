HamberMenu
Phase-V of Sagar Parikrama covering Maharashtra-Goa coastal districts will kick-start on Wednesday

May 17, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The government on Tuesday said the fifth phase of the 'Sagar Parikrama', which aims to resolve issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes, covering coastal districts of Maharashtra and Goa will kickstart on Wednesday.

According to the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, the phase-V of 'Sagar Parikrama' programme will cover six locations across Maharashtra and Goa.

The journey will begin from Raigad, Maharashtra on May 17 and will cover Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra, and Vasco, Mormugao, and Canacona in Goa.

During the three-day journey, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Card and state schemes will be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, it said.

Maharashtra, with its extensive 720 km coastline, presents immense potential in marine fisheries, contributing 82 per cent to the state's fish production. The coastal state of Goa, bestowed with a 104 km coastline, holds fish as a staple diet for over 90 per cent of its population, making it an integral part of Goan life and culture.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and officials from various governmental bodies and organisations will participate in the event, an official statement said.

Having successfully completed four phases, covering 19 locations in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, this unprecedented initiative continues to garner support from all stakeholders.

