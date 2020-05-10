Other States

Petition seeks financial aid for sex workers

‘No steps taken for their welfare’

A public interest petition filed before the Delhi High Court has sought direction to the Centre and the city government to take necessary steps for protection, social security and welfare measures, including food, accommodation and medicines, for sex workers and the LGBT community during the lockdown.

‘Set up panel’

The petitioner, advocate Anurag Chauhan, also urged the High Court to constitute a committee for rehabilitation of sex workers in the Capital.

The petition was filed for the welfare of sex workers and members of the LGBT community who do not have access to financial aid during the lockdown.

The petition also sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to exempt them from paying rent and also to set up a separate helpline to counsel them and address their problems during the period of the pandemic.

‘No details’

“There is no particulars or details found regarding grant of any financial aid and scheme to sex workers and LGBT community people by the Delhi government, despite exercise of due diligence by the petitioner and other people in the society,” the petition said.

The plea said that the petitioner had given a representation to the Delhi Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor on May 2, highlighting the grievances of the sex workers and the members of the LGBT community but no steps have been taken.

