Person who threatened to rape Muslim women arrested in U.P.

Omar Rashid April 13, 2022 23:06 IST

Bajrang Muni, the head priest of a local temple in Sitapur's Khairabad, had been recently booked for a speech he delivered against Muslims

A self-proclaimed priest who had allegedly threatened to rape women from a minority community was arrested by the Sitapur police on Wednesday after days of outrage of his controversial remarks. A video of his speech was widely shared on social media. Bajrang Muni, the head priest of a local temple in Sitapur's Khairabad, had been recently booked for a speech he delivered against Muslims. The Uttar Pradesh Police had booked him under Sections 154a, 295a, 298, 354a, 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. He was arrested on the basis of gathered evidence, said Sitapur police, adding that Muni was produced before court. Any person affecting law and order will not be spared and strict action as per the law will be taken against them, said Sitapur police in a statement.



