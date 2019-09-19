PDP leader Khursheed Alam gets three-hour parole to attend brother’s burial

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Khursheed Alam was released on a parole for just three hours on Wednesday to attend the last rites of his younger brother Shahnawaz Alam, who died of lung cancer on Tuesday evening.

An official said the former employees union leader who joined the PDP a few years ago, was shifted from the Centaur Lake View hotel, a designated sub-jail, on Wednesday morning to attend the last rites here.

“Mr. Alam was escorted by a posse of security personnel to Khanyar and was again whisked away after the burial. We expected the State government to release him for at least four days so that he could participate in all the congregational prayers to be offered,” a relative said on the condition of anonymity.

A police official said the agencies were “weighing the options to release him again to attend the congregational prayers”.

Mr. Alam was among 179 political leaders arrested in the crackdown launched on the mainstream leaders in J&K before the Centre revoked J&K’s special status.